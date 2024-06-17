Video: Maleah Joi Moon Accepts Tony Award For HELL'S KITCHEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 77th Annual Tony Awards have wrapped up!

Check out our full list of winners here.

Maleah Joi Moon won the 2024 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for HELL'S KITCHEN. Watch Moon's acceptance speech below:

About Maleah Joi Moon

Maleah Joi Moon made their professional debut in the Off-Broadway lead role of "Ali" in Alicia Keys' musical, Hell’s Kitchen. They made a splash as an exciting new face that showcased their range and vocal ability in 2022's ABC/Disney Discovery Showcase and starred in Mystic Christmas. They are repped by Buchwald Talent Agency and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

In the mid 90’s, in an apartment high above the energy and grit of Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, 17-year-old Ali squints toward the horizon until she can just see the Hudson River. Despite the warnings of her protective mother, the symphony of the street calls to her—promising freedom, excitement, and the possibility of love. Finding herself. When a wise piano teacher helps her find her voice, Ali learns she can make the city her own. Don’t miss this exhilarating, joyful, coming-of-age story filled with that New York Grit about chasing your dreams, honoring your roots, identity and finding your voice. Directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristopher Diaz, and featuring Keys’ new original songs and iconic anthems—in a story inspired by her own NY experience—HELL’S KITCHEN is the kind of Broadway musical dreams are made of.