Video: MJs Around the World Unite to Celebrate Michael Jackson's Birthday

MJ is running on Broadway, in London, Hamburg, and is on a US tour.

By: Aug. 29, 2024
MJ the Musical Show Information
The casts of MJ are starting something! Today, the Broadway, touring, West End, and Hamburg productions of the smash-hit musical MJ released a tribute video celebrating Michael Jackson’s birthday. 

The video features MJs from all productions including Elijah Johnson (Broadway), Myles Frost (West End), Jamaal Fields-Green (National Tour), and Benét Monteiro (Hamburg).

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

The Tony Award winning production will also open in Sydney, Australia in 2025.





