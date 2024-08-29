Video: MJs Around the World Unite to Celebrate Michael Jackson's Birthday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The casts of MJ are starting something! Today, the Broadway, touring, West End, and Hamburg productions of the smash-hit musical MJ released a tribute video celebrating Michael Jackson’s birthday.

The video features MJs from all productions including Elijah Johnson (Broadway), Myles Frost (West End), Jamaal Fields-Green (National Tour), and Benét Monteiro (Hamburg).

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

The Tony Award winning production will also open in Sydney, Australia in 2025.