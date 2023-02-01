Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: MJ Celebrates One Year on Broadway, Kicking Off Black History Month

The musical has broken the Neil Simon Theatre's box office record 10 times.

Feb. 01, 2023  

The four-time Tony Award-winning musical MJ celebrates its first anniversary on Broadway as Black History Month begins today, Wednesday, February 1st. The smash hit musical continues to play to sold out audiences, and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 10 times. It is the most Tony Award-winning musical of the 2021-2022 season.

Below, check out a video looking back on the show's first year on Broadway!

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

MJ features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Olivier & Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles LaPointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.




