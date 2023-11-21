Video: MAMMA MIA!'s Next Stars Show Off Their Moves on the Latest I HAVE A DREAM

A one-of-a-kind theatrical competition is underway in the UK! A nationwide search was just launched to find the future musical theatre stars of global smash hit and feel-good musical MAMMA MIA!. MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream is a brand-new eight-part series now airing in the UK on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream will search for two ingénues to play the roles of Sophie and Sky in MAMMA MIA! in London's West End, as characterised by Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper in the two films. Throughout the series, musical theatre hopefuls will be put through their paces as they navigate their way through challenges, masterclasses, and performances.

Filmed against the beautiful backdrop of the idyllic Greek islands, where the original MAMMA MIA! story is set, it will look and feel like no other talent show on television. Audiences will see the contestants mentored by guest industry stars through unique workshops and judged by a panel of well-known industry experts in both music and theatre. Contestants will have the full MAMMA MIA! experience and will get to see first-hand what it's like to be part of a West End musical.

Watch highlights from previous episodes here and catch up on Episode 5 below!

Episode 5: Opening number:

Tobias and Stevie perform "All That Jazz":

Stephanie and Owen perform "Made You Look":

Desmonda and Zachkiel perform "You Are The Reason":

Leah and Marcellus perform "Saturday Night Fever":

Esme and Craig perform "True Colors":

Episode 5 elimination: