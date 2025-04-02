Video: Louis McCartney Recalls Audition Process for Vecna in STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The highly anticipated new show, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, has officially begun previews on Broadway. With the production, Louis McCartney is making his Broadway debut and recently visited The Tonight Show to share a bit about his experience in New York and the show.

McCartney first landed the role of Henry Creel- later known as the villain Vecna in the franchise- for the West End production. He explained to Jimmy Fallon how the secrecy around the material prevented him from knowing much about the project he was auditioning for. "It was this untitled Netflix play directed by Stephen Daldry...I did a bunch of self-tapes, and I didn't hear anything for six months," the actor recalls. "And then I got called back to London for this other part in the show, and I bombed that audition, and I didn't get that."

He went on to share how, following another major callback, he finally received the role: "It was so quick; it was just a yes, you got it. My brain couldn't even process it." Reflecting on the process, he said: "Looking back, if I were to say something, every day I was fighting. And, to be honest, I was scared [and] terrified the whole time doing that work. But I'm really happy with how it's all been." Watch the full interview with McCartney now, where he also demonstrates how to do Vecna's distinct voice.

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?