Video: Lizzy McAlpine Debuts Long-Awaited 'Older' Video





In celebration of one year of the release of her debut album Older (and Wiser), Broadway alum Lizzy McAlpine has shared the long-awaited video for the album’s title track. Watch the video, filmed in Mammoth Lakes, California in January 2024 and directed by sweetiepie (Neema Sadeghi and Ethan Frank).

In addition, McAlpine has shared “Pushing It Down and Praying (Live from AFAS, Amsterdam),” a special live version of the deluxe album’s lead single. She also unveiled an anniversary vinyl package with exclusive live tracks, out now via RCA Records, and a limited merch capsule. Check them out here.

McAlpine made Older, and subsequently Older (and Wiser), with producers Mason Stoops, Ryan Lerman, Jeremy Most, Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska—plus her full live band—at Nuffer Ranch in Pasadena, CA and Electric Lady in New York City.

McAlpine spent months on an extensive tour that brought her to North America, Australia, the U.K. and Europe, including back-to-back sold-out nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, Washington D.C.’s The Anthem, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Philadelphia’s The Met and more in the U.S. Earlier this year, she made her Broadway debut in “Floyd Collins” at Lincoln Center Theater opposite Jeremy Jordan.

Born outside Philadelphia, McAlpine gained early recognition for her original songs and covers online before releasing her debut album, Give Me A Minute, in 2020. Her widely successful second studio album, five seconds flat, was released to critical acclaim in the spring of 2022 and featured Platinum-certified track “ceilings.”

