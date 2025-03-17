PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Renewed for Third Season at Disney

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of the series’ second season debut this December, the Disney+ Original series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” has been officially renewed for a third season. The third season will be based on “The Titan’s Curse,” the third installment of Rick Riordan’s bestselling “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” book series, published by Disney Hyperion.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” was one of the top five most-watched original series across all streaming after its December 2023 launch, according to Nielsen.* On social, the #percyjackson hashtag earned over 1 billion views** on TikTok in the U.S. in the first month of its first season run, while series-owned social handles have amassed a cumulative 4.6 million followers.

The highly acclaimed series earned a remarkable 16 nominations at the Children’s and Family EmmyⓇ Awards, with the ceremony set to take place tomorrow in Los Angeles. “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” also won the Kids Choice Award for Favorite Kids TV Show, while its titular star, Walker Scobell, took home Favorite Male TV Star last year. Additionally, series star Leah Sava Jeffries has won two consecutive NAACP Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Youth in 2024 and 2025.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, season two of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Craig Silverstein, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Jason Ensler and Sarah Watson.

The second season of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer. Production recently wrapped in Vancouver, and fans can look forward to its second season premiere on Disney+ this December. The first season of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is currently available on Disney+.

