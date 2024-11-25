Courtney B. Vance Cast as Zeus in PERCY JACKSON Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the passing of actor Lance Reddick, the Percy Jackson series has found a new Zeus. According to Variety, Tony winner Courtney B. Vance will be taking on the role in the second season of the Disney+ series, which is currently in production.

In Season 2, Percy Jackson “returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.”

The second season adapts The Sea of Monsters, which serves as the second installment in the Rick Riordan series. The character of Zeus plays a significant role in the story as an antagonist to the central trio of Percy, Annabeth, and Grover. The first season is currently streaming on Disney+.

Vance is a Tony and Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor who has performed on stage, on film, and on television. His credits include historically noteworthy films and series including Hamburger Hill, The Hunt for Red October, The Preacher's Wife, FX's "The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story," and HBO's "Lovecraft Country." He originated the role of Cory in August Wilson's Fences and won a Tony Award for Lucky Guy in 2013.