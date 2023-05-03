Video: Lilli Cooper, Raul Esparza And More Lead OLIVER! at New York City Center

Lionel Bart's Oliver! is set to run through May 14, 2023. The musical is directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet.

Get a first look at the New York City Center production of Oliver! led by Lilli Cooper as Nancy, Raúl Esparza as Fagin, Julian Lerner as The Artful Dodger, Tam Mutu as Bill Sikes, Brad Oscar as Mr. Bumble, Benjamin Pajak as Oliver Twist, and Mary Testa as Widow Corney.

Check out highlights of Julian Lerner, Benjamin Pajak, and the cast of the City Center Encores! production of OLIVER! below!

The ensemble includes William Thomas Colin, Charity Angel Dawson, Julian Marcus DeGuzman, Zachary Downer, Sam Duncan, William Foon, Ethen Green-Younger, Jeff Kready, Jenny Laroche, Devin Miles Lugo, Morgan Marcell, Lindsay Roberts, Eliseo Roman, Michael Cash Savio, and Jacob Keith Watson.

Lionel Bart's Oliver! is set to run through May 14, 2023. The musical is directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet with choreography by Lorin Latarro, and new Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra. Deborah Stein joins the team as Concert Adaptor and Alisa Solomon will support as a consultant for the production.

Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, Lionel Bart's Oliver! has been a household name since its premiere in 1960 but has not been seen on a New York City stage for nearly 40 years. This landmark revival revels in the brassy, boisterous sound of such classics as "I'd Do Anything," "Oom Pah Pah!," and "Consider Yourself," and welcomes a broader community to share in the celebration of this iconic musical with a number that includes 20 public school students. The coming-of-age story of a child who dares to trust in others, search for love, and ask for more in Victorian London's seedy underworld promises to inspire a new generation of musical theater lovers.




