Video: Liev Schreiber Talks the Themes of DOUBT: A PARABLE on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Liev Schreiber, who is currently playing the role of Father Flynn in the Broadway production of Doubt, visited LIVE with Kelly and Mark on Monday.

The play, which was originally produced on Broadway in 2005, centers on a celebrated Catholic priest who is accused of sexual misconduct by Sister Aloysius, the principal of the school.

"It's just a remarkable play and I'm finding that it's so timely...the themes of Doubt," Schreiber said.

"Doubt is a unifying concept and that's something we share as human beings. It just feels very powerful and timely to me right now so I'm very proud to be part of this production."

Doubt: A Parable, John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award®-winning Best Play, returns to Broadway for the first time in nearly two decades. “An inspired study in moral uncertainty” (The New York Times), this modern classic stars Tony Award winners Amy Ryan and Liev Schreiber in a staggering new Roundabout production directed by Scott Ellis. Sister Aloysius, the principal of a Catholic school in a working-class part of the Bronx, is feared by students and colleagues alike. But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn and a student, she’s forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction, and how much she’ll risk to expose the difference—all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep doubts.