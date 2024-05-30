Video: Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Gives an Update in Part Two of 'The Lady of the Lake' Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just yesterday, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer took to social media to share a fun video she made detailing what 'The Lady of the Lake' is up to post-Broadway. Now, she has released a second part to the video, which may or may not be an ongoing series.

Check out the new video and watch part one here.

The Lady of the Lake is the character Kritzer played in the revival of Spamalot, which wrapped up its Broadway run in April. Kritzer received her first ever Tony Award nomination for this role.

About Leslie Rogriguez Kritzer

Prior to Spamalot, Kritzer finished her run on Broadway as Delia in Beetlejuice where she received Drama Desk and Drama League nominations.

Other Broadway credits include Something Rotten!, Elf, Sondheim on Sondheim, Legally Blonde, A Catered Affair (Drama Desk nomination), and Hairspray. Off-Broadway: The Robber Bridegroom (Lucille Lortel Award and Drama League awards), Gigantic (Lucille Lortel nomination), ROOMS: A Rock Romance (Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Great American Trailer Park Musical (Drama Desk nomination)

. Television credits include recurring roles in “The First Lady,” “Bridge and Tunnel,” “New Amsterdam,” “Vinyl,” and the final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” portraying the iconic Carol Burnett. Other television appearances include “Difficult People,” “Slugfest,” “Kevin Can Wait,” “Younger,” and “Law and Order: SVU.” Kritzer has created several solo shows, including Burn it to the Ground, Beautiful Disaster, and Leslie Kritzer Is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches, for which she received a TimeOut NY award.