Video: Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Shares What 'The Lady of the Lake' is Doing Post-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer took to social media to share a fun video she made detailing what 'The Lady of the Lake' is up to post-Broadway. This refers, of course, to the character Kritzer played in the revival of Spamalot, which wrapped up its Broadway run in April. Kritzer received her first ever Tony Award nomination for this role.

Check out the hilarious video!

The Broadway revival of Monty Python's Spamalot concluded its noble quest on April 7, 2024 at Broadway's St. James Theatre following 17 previews and 164 regular performances.

About Leslie Rogriguez Kritzer

Prior to Spamalot, Kritzer finished her run on Broadway as Delia in Beetlejuice where she received Drama Desk and Drama League nominations.

Other Broadway credits include Something Rotten!, Elf, Sondheim on Sondheim, Legally Blonde, A Catered Affair (Drama Desk nomination), and Hairspray. Off-Broadway: The Robber Bridegroom (Lucille Lortel Award and Drama League awards), Gigantic (Lucille Lortel nomination), ROOMS: A Rock Romance (Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Great American Trailer Park Musical (Drama Desk nomination)

. Television credits include recurring roles in “The First Lady,” “Bridge and Tunnel,” “New Amsterdam,” “Vinyl,” and the final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” portraying the iconic Carol Burnett. Other television appearances include “Difficult People,” “Slugfest,” “Kevin Can Wait,” “Younger,” and “Law and Order: SVU.” Kritzer has created several solo shows, including Burn it to the Ground, Beautiful Disaster, and Leslie Kritzer Is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches, for which she received a TimeOut NY award.