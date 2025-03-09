Video: Lady Gaga Duets with Bowen Yang on SNL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just last night, Lady Gaga came to Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest for the week. During her opening monologue, she said she wanted to remind everyone of her acting skills. She hosts the show just a day after her recent album release "Mayhem."

Lady Gaga paired up with SNL actor Bowen Yang, who recently said that he wouldn't have missed the pop star at SNL for anything. “I want to be there the entire time. I cannot miss a moment of the Lady Gaga week at SNL,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Oscars.

Together, the two performed their own version of Eric Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight," as well as a duet to beg their friends to stop saying the word "slay," which closed the show. Yang also introduced Lady Gaga before she performed her hit song, "Abracadabra." Watch highlights from the episode below.

Pip:

No More Slay:

A Long Goodbye:

Wonderful Tonight:

Abracadabra: