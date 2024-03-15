Video: Kristin Chenoweth Performs 'Caviar Dreams' From THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last weekend, Kristin Chenoweth performed at NJPAC in New Jersey, where she debuted the new song "Caviar Dreams" from the upcoming musical The Queen of Versailles. Chenoweth invited composter Stephen Schwartz onstage to accompany her on piano for the performance. Check out the video!

The pre-Broadway run of The Queen of Versailles will open at Boston’s historic Emerson Colonial Theatre this summer, running from Tuesday, July 16 through Sunday, August 18. This new musical will feature music and lyrics by celebrated Oscar-winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz and will star Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth as beauty queen, socialite and TV personality Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel. Joining Ms. Chenoweth for the Boston engagement are Academy Award-winning actor F. Murray Abraham as David Siegel, Here Lies Love’s Melody Butiu as Sofia Flores, and Kimberly Akimbo’s Nina White as Victoria Siegel.

Based on Lauren Greenfield’s award-winning 2012 documentary film The Queen of Versailles and the life stories of Jackie and David Siegel, the book for The Queen of Versailles is by Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, Amy and the Orphans) with direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island).

The production will also feature choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant (Parade), music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Some Like it Hot and Water for Elephants), scenic design by Dane Laffrey (Parade, Once on This Island), costume design by fashion designer to the stars Christian Cowan, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Sweeney Todd, Real Women Have Curves at the A.R.T.), sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge! The Musical), and casting by C12 Casting.