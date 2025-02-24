EMILIA PEREZ, Timothée Chalamet, and More Take Home Screen Actors Guild Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night, the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held, honoring outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances for the past year. The event, produced by Silent House Productions in partnership with SAG-AFTRA, streamed live globally on Netflix Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

Although receiving five nominations, Wicked did not receive any awards at this event. Zoe Saldaña was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Emilia Perez.

Timothée Chalamet won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. The cast of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING – which include Meryl Streep, Martin Short, Richard Kind, Steve Martin, and more - won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Kristen Bell hosted the annual ceremony. Check out the full list of winners below!

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Winners

Best ensemble cast

A Complete Unknown

Anora

WINNER: Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

Best actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Best actress

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison, Anora

WINNER: Demi Moore, The Substance

Best supporting actor

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best supporting actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez

Best action performance by a stunt ensemble

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

WINNER: The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked

The TV winners

Best drama series ensemble

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

WINNER: Shogun

Slow Horses

Best actress - drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shogun

Best actor - drama

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Best comedy series ensemble

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

WINNER: Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Best actor - comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

WINNER: Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best actress - comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actor - limited series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best actress - limited series

Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Best action performance by a stunt ensemble (TV)

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

WINNER: Shogun

