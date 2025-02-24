News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

EMILIA PEREZ, Timothée Chalamet, and More Take Home Screen Actors Guild Awards

Although receiving five nominations, Wicked did not receive any awards.

By: Feb. 24, 2025
EMILIA PEREZ, Timothée Chalamet, and More Take Home Screen Actors Guild Awards Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Last night,  the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held, honoring outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances for the past year. The event, produced by Silent House Productions in partnership with SAG-AFTRA, streamed live globally on Netflix Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. 

LATEST NEWS

Photos: THE FATHER WHO STAYED Opens at AMT Theater
Viola Davis to be Honored at City Year Los Angeles' Spring Break Gala
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM Sets Max Streaming Debut
WICKED Movie Attractions in the Works at Universal Theme Parks

Although receiving five nominations, Wicked did not receive any awards at this event. Zoe Saldaña was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Emilia Perez. 

Timothée Chalamet won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. The cast of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING – which include Meryl StreepMartin Short, Richard Kind, Steve Martin, and more - won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Kristen Bell hosted the annual ceremony. Check out the full list of winners below!

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Winners

Best ensemble cast

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Anora
  • WINNER: Conclave
  • Emilia Perez
  • Wicked

Best actor

  • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
  • WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
  • Daniel Craig, Queer
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Best actress

  • Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
  • Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
  • Mikey Madison, Anora
  • WINNER: Demi Moore, The Substance

Best supporting actor

  • Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
  • Yura Borisov, Anora
  • WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best supporting actress

  • Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
  • Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez

Best action performance by a stunt ensemble

  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Dune: Part Two
  • WINNER: The Fall Guy
  • Gladiator II
  • Wicked

The TV winners

Best drama series ensemble

  • Bridgerton
  • The Day of the Jackal
  • The Diplomat
  • WINNER: Shogun
  • Slow Horses

Best actress - drama

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
  • Allison Janney, The Diplomat
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shogun

Best actor - drama

  • Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
  • WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Best comedy series ensemble

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • WINNER: Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking

Best actor - comedy

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • WINNER: Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best actress - comedy

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actor - limited series

  • Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Penguin
  • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
  • Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
  • Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best actress - limited series

  • Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
  • Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
  • Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
  • WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
  • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Best action performance by a stunt ensemble (TV)

  • The Boys
  • Fallout
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Penguin
  • WINNER: Shogun


Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos