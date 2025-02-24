EMILIA PEREZ, Timothée Chalamet, and More Take Home Screen Actors Guild Awards

Last night, the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held, honoring outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances for the past year. The event, produced by Silent House Productions in partnership with SAG-AFTRA, streamed live globally on Netflix Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.
Although receiving five nominations, Wicked did not receive any awards at this event. Zoe Saldaña was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Emilia Perez.
Timothée Chalamet won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. The cast of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING – which include Meryl Streep, Martin Short, Richard Kind, Steve Martin, and more - won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
Kristen Bell hosted the annual ceremony. Check out the full list of winners below!
31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Winners
Best ensemble cast
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- WINNER: Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
Best actor
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Best actress
- Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- WINNER: Demi Moore, The Substance
Best supporting actor
- Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best supporting actress
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez
Best action performance by a stunt ensemble
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- WINNER: The Fall Guy
- Gladiator II
- Wicked
The TV winners
Best drama series ensemble
- Bridgerton
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- WINNER: Shogun
- Slow Horses
Best actress - drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shogun
Best actor - drama
- Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
- WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Best comedy series ensemble
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- WINNER: Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
Best actor - comedy
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- WINNER: Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best actress - comedy
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best actor - limited series
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best actress - limited series
- Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Best action performance by a stunt ensemble (TV)
- The Boys
- Fallout
- House of the Dragon
- The Penguin
- WINNER: Shogun
