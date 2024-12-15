Video: Ketanji Brown Jackson's Broadway Debut in & JULIET Mentioned on SNL's Weekend Update

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In last night's episode of SNL, Colin Jost made a joke about Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson appearing on Broadway in & Juliet. Watch the mention in the video here!

In the segment, Jost says: "Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made her Broadway debut in a one night performance in & Juliet, while Clarence Thomas blew everyone off the stage in Kinky Boots," complete with a photoshopped photo of Thomas in the titular red boots.

United States Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made her Broadway debut in the evening show on Saturday, December 14 at 8 pm. Immediately following the show, audience members were invited to stay for a talkback with the Justice.

In her New York Times best-selling memoir Lovely One, released in September, Jackson writes about her love of theater while applying to Harvard, saying in a passage: “I, a Miami girl from a modest background with an unabashed love of theater, dreamed of one day ascending to the highest court in the land—and I had said so in one of my supplemental application essays. I expressed that I wished to attend Harvard as I believed it might help me “to fulfill my fantasy of becoming the first Black, female Supreme Court justice to appear on a Broadway stage.”

Appointed by President Biden in 2022, Jackson became the first Black, female Supreme Court justice when she took her seat on the highest court on June 30, 2022. With this cameo appearance in & Juliet, she fulfilled the second part of her dream, officially becoming “the first Black, female Supreme Court justice to appear on a Broadway stage.”

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Jeannette Bayardelle as 'Angélique,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François’. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show’s third year on Broadway.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design), and Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director, Co-Orchestrations and Arrangements). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. Eva Price is Executive Producer.