Video: Kathryn Hahn Talks Singing with Patti LuPone in AGATHA ALL ALONG

Witches unite! Kathryn Hahn stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday to discuss her role as the witch Agatha Harkness in the upcoming Marvel series Agatha All Along.

In the show, Hahn stars alongside Broadway performer Patti LuPone who plays a witch in her coven. Together, the coven sings a new song written for the series by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez called "The Ballad of the Witches Road."

"We did harmonies with her," Hahn told Fallon of working with LuPone. "She was able to blend her voice with all of our non-singing voices. She just kind of disappeared."

She went on to call LuPone "generous and hilarious," adding "If people say "broad" anymore, she's a broad!"

The coven also includes Aubrey Plaza (who was briefly a roommate with LuPone in 2023), Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Debra Jo Rupp. Watch the full interview now!

Synopsis

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. The series premieres on Disney+ on September 18. Watch the D23 performance of the new song below:

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC