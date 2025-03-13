Video: Kate Baldwin Sings 'Mister Right' from LOVE LIFE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Up next at New York City Center Encores! is Love Life, directed by Tony winner Victoria Clark with Guest Music Director Rob Berman and choreography by Joann Hunter. Love Life has not been seen in New York in over 75 years.

The only collaboration between Kurt Weill (music) and Alan Jay Lerner (book and lyrics), this rarely seen 1948 musical depicts a love story that takes place over 200 years of American history, seen through the eyes of a family who never ages. Love Life explores the epic and intimate aspects of a marriage through a juxtaposition of heartfelt scenes and satirical vaudeville acts and is considered to be the first concept musical, inspiring favorites such as Cabaret, Chicago, and Company. Encores! Love Life features scenic design by Ryan Howell, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Paul Miller, sound design by Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas, and illusions and magic by Skylar Fox.