Kara Lindsay Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Broadway veteran Kara Lindsay shared yesterday that she was diagnosed with Stage 2 Brast Cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy. "Before I go further, I’m going to be ok. I feel very lucky that I caught this early and I will be on the other side of this very soon," she writes. "I have no hair, but I still have my spirit and my joy. I’m trying to find as much light in this dark time as possible"

She writes in a subsequent post: "Thank you all for sending your support and love! It means so much. Cancer sucks. And it affects so many of us either directly or indirectly. I still have more to do on this road to recovery. I can’t wait for it all to be behind me. For now, the only thing I have control over is how I walk through this. Walking through with my bald head held high!"

Lindsay most recently starred on Broadway in Once Upon a Matrress, for which Princess Winnifred Standby. He other Broadway credits include : Wicked (Glinda), Beautiful (Cynthia Weil), Newsies (Katherine Plumber) Original Cast/ Fathom Events Film. NYCity Center: Once Upon a Mattress (Winnifred Standby). National Tour: Wicked (Glinda), Little House… (Laura). TV: “Murphy Brown”, ABC’s “Disney Family Singalong” and “Schoolhouse Rock! Singalong”.