Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Sessions
Click Here for More on Broadway Sessions

Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Takes Over Broadway Sessions

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned earlier this month with the cast of A Beautiful Noise!

Performers included: Nina White, Jim Hogan, Emily Koch, Alex Vinh, Miguel Gil and more! The evening also featured performanes by vocalists Christopher Robin, Sarah Vishnev, Mesa Knife Chief, Charlie Mitchell and Myles Mitchell.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.com.venuetix.com Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.







Related Stories
Video: The Stars of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Make Beautiful Music at Broadway Sessions Photo
Video: The Stars of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Make Beautiful Music at Broadway Sessions
Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway. In this video, watch as the cast of A Beautiful Noise takes over!
Video: & JULIET Cast Belts It Out at Broadway Sessions Photo
Video: & JULIET Cast Belts It Out at Broadway Sessions
Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway. In this video, watch as the cast of & Juliet takes over!
Video: Stars from INTO THE WOODS, HADESTOWN & More Celebrate Black History Month at Br Photo
Video: Stars from INTO THE WOODS, HADESTOWN & More Celebrate Black History Month at Broadway Sessions
Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway. In this video, watch a special Black History Month edition!
Video: ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Takes Over Broadway Sessions Photo
Video: ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Takes Over Broadway Sessions
Broadway Sessions is back for 2023! In this video, check out highlights from the cast of Almost Famous, which concluded its Broadway run on January 8, 2023.

From This Author - Ben Cameron


Video: Ben's Moves Are Larger Than Life with Choreo from & JULIETVideo: Ben's Moves Are Larger Than Life with Choreo from & JULIET
April 17, 2023

In this video, watch as Ben joins the Du Bois band as he dances to Jennifer Weber's Olivier-nominated choreography from & Juliet with the help of Dance Captains Brittany Nicholas and Nico DeJesus. Can you keep up?
Video: There's Just No Way Ben Will Fail with Choreo from SIXVideo: There's Just No Way Ben Will Fail with Choreo from SIX
April 2, 2023

In this video, watch as Ben officially joins the queendom and dances to Carrie-Anne Ingrouille's Tony-nominated choreography from Six with the help of Dance Captain Ayla Ciccon-Burton. Can you keep up?
Video: The Stars of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Make Beautiful Music at Broadway SessionsVideo: The Stars of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Make Beautiful Music at Broadway Sessions
March 21, 2023

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway. In this video, watch as the cast of A Beautiful Noise takes over!
Video: & JULIET Cast Belts It Out at Broadway SessionsVideo: & JULIET Cast Belts It Out at Broadway Sessions
March 1, 2023

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway. In this video, watch as the cast of & Juliet takes over!
Video: Stars from INTO THE WOODS, HADESTOWN & More Celebrate Black History Month at Broadway SessionsVideo: Stars from INTO THE WOODS, HADESTOWN & More Celebrate Black History Month at Broadway Sessions
February 13, 2023

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway. In this video, watch a special Black History Month edition!
share