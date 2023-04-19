Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Takes Over Broadway Sessions

Click Here for More on Broadway Sessions

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned earlier this month with the cast of A Beautiful Noise!

Performers included: Nina White, Jim Hogan, Emily Koch, Alex Vinh, Miguel Gil and more! The evening also featured performanes by vocalists Christopher Robin, Sarah Vishnev, Mesa Knife Chief, Charlie Mitchell and Myles Mitchell.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.com.venuetix.com Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.