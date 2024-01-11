Video: Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room

In a new video, Julie Benko gave a tour of her Broadway dressing room, backstage at Harmony! Get a closer look at some of her costumes, backstage essentials, and more in the video below!

Benko currently plays Ruth in Harmony. She most recently marched her band out on Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. For her performance, she was named the 2022 Breakout Star for Theater in the New York Times, honored as one of 40 Under 40 for Crain’s New York Business, hailed by CBS Mornings as “Broadway’s breakout star,” and received the 2023 Theatre World Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theatre. Other Broadway and touring credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Les Misérables, and Spring Awakening. Of her numerous off-Broadway and regional appearances, favorites include leading roles Once (Wilde Award, Best Actress in a Musical), The Fantasticks, Our Town, Bar Mitzvah Boy, Rags, The Golem of Havana, and …Spelling Bee at such venues as Barrington Stage, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Weston Playhouse, York Theatre Company, and more.

The new musical Harmony by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, is now running on Broadway, having opened on November 13 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony ®, Grammy ®, and Emmy® Award winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk® Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony® Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

The show stars Chip Zien; Sierra Boggess; Julie Benko; the Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey; Allison Semmes and Andrew O’Shanick. They join Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce Landry, Rhonnirose Mantilla, Daniel Z. Miller, Benjamin H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Constantine Pappas, Kayleen Seidl, Kyla Stone, Bronwyn Tarboton, Kate Wesler, Stuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

The creative team for Harmony includes Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Linda Cho & Ricky Lurie (costume design), Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting design), Dan Moses Schreier (sound design), Batwin + Robin Productions (media design), Tom Watson (wig & hair design), Jamibeth Margolis, CSA (casting), Sara Edwards (associate director/choreographer), John O’Neill (music director), Michael Aarons (music coordinator), Doug Walter (orchestrations) and Scott Taylor Rollison (production stage manager).



