Video: Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room

Benko currently plays Ruth in Harmony on Broadway!

By: Jan. 11, 2024

In a new video, Julie Benko gave a tour of her Broadway dressing room, backstage at Harmony! Get a closer look at some of her costumes, backstage essentials, and more in the video below!

Benko currently plays Ruth in Harmony. She most recently marched her band out on Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. For her performance, she was named the 2022 Breakout Star for Theater in the New York Times, honored as one of 40 Under 40 for Crain’s New York Business, hailed by CBS Mornings as “Broadway’s breakout star,” and received the 2023 Theatre World Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theatre. Other Broadway and touring credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Les Misérables, and Spring Awakening. Of her numerous off-Broadway and regional appearances, favorites include leading roles Once (Wilde Award, Best Actress in a Musical), The Fantasticks, Our Town, Bar Mitzvah Boy, Rags, The Golem of Havana, and …Spelling Bee at such venues as Barrington Stage, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Weston Playhouse, York Theatre Company, and more.

The new musical Harmony by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, is now running on Broadway, having opened on November 13 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony ®, Grammy ®, and Emmy® Award winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk® Award  Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony® Award  winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

The show stars Chip Zien; Sierra Boggess; Julie Benko; the Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven TelseyAllison Semmes and Andrew O’Shanick. They join Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce LandryRhonnirose MantillaDaniel Z. MillerBenjamin H. MooreMatthew MuchaConstantine PappasKayleen SeidlKyla StoneBronwyn TarbotonKate WeslerStuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

The creative team for Harmony includes Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Linda Cho & Ricky Lurie (costume design), Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting design), Dan Moses Schreier (sound design), Batwin + Robin Productions (media design), Tom Watson (wig & hair design), Jamibeth Margolis, CSA (casting), Sara Edwards (associate director/choreographer), John O’Neill (music director), Michael Aarons (music coordinator), Doug Walter (orchestrations) and Scott Taylor Rollison (production stage manager).







RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: The Comedian Harmonists of HARMONY Judge HADESTOWN Holiday Dressing Room Door Cont Photo
Photos: The Comedian Harmonists of HARMONY Judge HADESTOWN Holiday Dressing Room Door Contest

The Harmonists from Harmony on Broadway, Danny Kornfeld, Sean Bell, Eddie Grey, Eric Peters and Blake Roman, were invited between shows on Wednesday by the company of “Hadestown” to be their special judges at their annual Holiday Dressing Room Door Decorating Contest.

2
Video: Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs Stars in the Night & Where You Go Photo
Video: Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go'

Two new videos have been released of the cast performing songs from Harmony! Check out 'Where You Go' performed by Julie Benko and Sierra Boggess, as well as 'Stars In The Night' performed by Chip Zien, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey.

3
Zal Owen of HARMONY Shares Backstage Routines, Must-Haves, & More! Photo
Zal Owen of HARMONY Shares Backstage Routines, Must-Haves, & More!

As part of our Words From The Wings series, we're chatting with Zal Owen who is currently in Harmony. Zal told us all about his backstage routines, favorite moments, and more!

4
Video: HARMONYs Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs Photo
Video: HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs

In this video, watch as Harmony's Sierra Boggess and Chip Zien discuss their unlikely friendship, the thrills of working with Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, and so much more!

