Video: Josh Groban Talks New Barbra Streisand Duet 'Where Do I Go From You?'

In commemoration of their third duet together, Barbra Streisand has shared a video featuring Josh Groban's thoughts about working with the iconic musician on the song. Titled "Where Do I Go From You?", the new duet appears on “The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two," released last month. They previously collaborated on "All I Know of Love" and "Somewhere" from West Side Story.

"The song itself is full of all the things you want in a melancholy, unrequited love song," Groban notes in the video. "I think it works really well as a duet because it is essentially about the lens of somebody trying to relive all of the 'What Ifs' about a relationship, but the other voice still lingers..." Watch the full video.

The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two was released on June 27 and features the performer on a variety of new performances with Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Josh Groban, Laufey, Paul McCartney, Hozier, and more. Serving as a follow-up to her 2014 album "Partners," the new recording will be available on June 27 and is out now. Listen to it here and check out behind-the-scenes videos with Ariana Grande & Mariah Carey, Laufey, Paul McCartney, and Hozier.

About Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand’s achievements as a singer, actor, director, producer, screenwriter, author, and songwriter, have been rewarded with two Oscars, five Emmys, ten Grammys, including the Legend Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award, a Tony Award, eleven Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille Award, three Peabody Awards, and the Directors Guild of America Award for her 1994 TV special, Barbra: The Concert. With Yentl, she became the first woman to direct, produce, write, and star in a major motion picture, and the first woman to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Director. Likewise, she is the first female composer to receive an Academy Award for Best Original Song, for “Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born).”

Barbra has also received the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award and the Kennedy Center Honors. She’s been awarded the National Medal of Arts from President Clinton, the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama, and France’s Légion d'Honneur.

Throughout her life, Barbra has been a passionate advocate for the causes she believes in. She created the Streisand Foundation to advance her philanthropic interests, ranging from gender equality, human rights, and voting rights, to protecting our environment and heeding the dangers of nuclear proliferation. She founded the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai to support research and raise awareness about women’s heart disease. Recently, she has endowed the Barbra Streisand Institute at UCLA, to examine the critical issues of our time such as truth in the public sphere, the impact of climate change, the dynamics of intimacy and power between women and men, and the impact of art on the culture.