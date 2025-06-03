Video: Go Behind-the-Scenes with Barbra Streisand and Paul McCartney for New Duet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a new video, Barbara Streisand and Paul McCartney go behind the scenes of their collaborative duet My Valentine, which appears on Streisand's upcoming album The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2.

"The Beatles and I started the same year. Both of our debut albums came out in 1963," Streisand points out in the video. "Paul had written [My Valentine] as a solo song, but with a few slight adjustments, his lyrics perfectly lent themselves to be sung as a duet."

"I thought it would be a real easy thing for me to do because I'd written the song," McCartney explains. "But, once I got in there and realized the key changes and the modulations, they had to be one key for me and another key for Barbra."

Watch the full video, which also features interviews with producer Peter Asher and executive producer Jay Landers. Listen to the full recording below.

The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two will be released on June 27 and features the performer on a variety of new duets with Josh Groban, Laufey, Paul McCartney, Hozier, and more.

The album also includes "One Heart, One Voice," its only trio, in which Streisand is joined by Wicked star Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey. Serving as a follow-up to her 2014 album "Partners," the new recording will be available on June 27 and is available for pre-order on CD, vinyl, and digital now HERE.

About Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand’s achievements as a singer, actor, director, producer, screenwriter, author, and songwriter, have been rewarded with two Oscars, five Emmys, ten Grammys, including the Legend Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award, a Tony Award, eleven Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille Award, three Peabody Awards, and the Directors Guild of America Award for her 1994 TV special, Barbra: The Concert. With Yentl, she became the first woman to direct, produce, write, and star in a major motion picture, and the first woman to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Director. Likewise, she is the first female composer to receive an Academy Award for Best Original Song, for “Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born).”

Barbra has also received the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award and the Kennedy Center Honors. She’s been awarded the National Medal of Arts from President Clinton, the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama, and France’s Légion d'Honneur.

Throughout her life, Barbra has been a passionate advocate for the causes she believes in. She created the Streisand Foundation to advance her philanthropic interests, ranging from gender equality, human rights, and voting rights, to protecting our environment and heeding the dangers of nuclear proliferation. She founded the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai to support research and raise awareness about women’s heart disease. Recently, she has endowed the Barbra Streisand Institute at UCLA, to examine the critical issues of our time such as truth in the public sphere, the impact of climate change, the dynamics of intimacy and power between women and men, and the impact of art on the culture.