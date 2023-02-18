Video: Jordan Dobson Gives Behind the Scenes Scoop on BAD CINDERELLA

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the grounded, charming and superbly gifted actor Jordan Dobson, who will be playing 'Prince Sebastian' in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella at the Imperial Theatre this spring! Jordan spills the tea on everything from his audition process in front of Andrew, working alongside co-star Linedy Genao and why audiences need to flock to the theatre to see this musical extravaganza when previews begin on Friday, February 17.

Before closing out the episode with a silly game of "Fairy Tale Trivia", Jordan shares how Broadway can be even more inclusive to Performers of Color and what is feeding his soul artistically when not on the stage.

Episode 64 opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they gush over previous guest Linedy Genao and her current single "I Know I Have A Heart (Because You Broke It)" from 'Bad Cinderella' currently streaming on all music platforms! The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and an audio only version is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.