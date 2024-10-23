Video: Jonathan Groff in JUST IN TIME on Broadway Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are now on sale to the general public for the world premiere of the new Broadway musical JUST IN TIME starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff for performances through Sunday, July 27, 2025, with performances beginning Friday, March 28, 2025. Tickets for JUST IN TIME start at $99, with exclusive Night Club floor seating available for an up-close and personal experience. Circle in the Square Theatre box office opening date, rush policy and other accessible pricing initiatives will be announced later. Watch the first trailer here!



Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre will be transformed into an intimate night club where the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey - from soaring highs to crushing lows – is brought to life by Groff, a cast of 16, and features a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.” Full casting and creative team for JUST IN TIME to be announced soon.



JUST IN TIME has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick (Parade), choreography by Shannon Lewis (Fosse–Performer/Radio City Music Hall–Choreographer), and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin.



Last season Jonathan Groff won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Franklin Shepard in the Tony Award-winning production of Merrily We Roll Along. Other Broadway credits include Hamilton (Tony Nomination, Grammy Award), Spring Awakening (Tony Nomination), and In My Life. Off-Broadway credits include Merrily We Roll Along (Outer Critics Circle Award), Little Shop of Horrors (Outer Critics Circle Award), Hamilton, The Submission, The Bacchae, The Singing Forest, Prayer for My Enemy (Obie Award), Hair, and Spring Awakening. TV and film credits include “Mindhunter,” “Looking,” “Glee,” Hamilton (Emmy Nomination), Frozen and Frozen II, The Matrix Resurrections, and Knock at the Cabin.



Look out, Jonathan’s back! Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. JUST IN TIME is an exhilarating new musical that immerses audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live big band, a stellar ensemble cast, and a parade of Bobby Darin’s hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.