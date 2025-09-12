Video: Jonathan Groff Talks Dancing in JUST IN TIME, New Cast Members

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On Friday morning, Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff visited the third hour of TODAY to discuss his acclaimed turn as Bobby Darin in the Broadway musical, Just in Time, Sarah Hyland joining the cast and his infamous spitting onstage.

During the conversation, he also talked about some of the notable guests who have been featured in a dancing sequence in the show, including Kristin Chenoweth, Cynthia Erivo, and, most recently, TODAY's Al Roker. "Bobby Darin was famous for connecting with his audiences more than anyone," Groff explained. "He would pick up people to dance so this moment in the show we every night." Watch Roker's recent cameo in the musical here.

On his new co-star, Groff shared that he's "known Sarah since 2006 [when] she was doing Grey Gardens and I was doing Spring Awakening. We've been waiting to work together." He also shouted out Sadie Dickerson who will be making her Broadway debut as Sandra Dee. Dickerson will join the show Tuesday, September 16, 2025, with Hyland taking over the role of Connie Francis on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers(Moulin Rouge), Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025, becoming the smash hit of the season. Tickets are now on sale through Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Just in Time has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Andrew Resnick (Parade), Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Award winning orchestrations by Tony nominees Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Death Becomes Her), costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!), lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Here Lies Love) and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Maybe Happy Ending). Scott Rowen is the Production Stage Manager and Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.