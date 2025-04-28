Video: Jonathan Groff and Gracie Lawrence Sing Acoustic-ish 'My First Real Love'

JUST IN TIME is now officially open on Broadway.
The band Lawrence has released an “acoustic-ish” version of “My First Real Love,” a song made famous by Connie Francis. This song is now performed by Gracie Lawrence (“Connie Francis”) and Jonathan Groff (“Bobby Darin”) in the new Broadway musical Just in Time. Check out Lawrence’s version, featuring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff here!
Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”