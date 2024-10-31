Video: Joey Fatone Talks Returning to Broadway in & JULIET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Joey Fatone will soon return to Broadway for the first time in two decades. Beginning January 21, 2025, the pop music superstar and founding member of *NSYNC, will join the Broadway company of & Juliet in the role of Lance.

Before he was cast, Fatone was a fan of the show. "I have seen it now three times, I believe," the musician revealed on a recent visit to Live with Kelly and Mark, in full Halloween garb. "[I'm] just very excited to be back on Broadway. It's been many years." Fatone was last seen on Broadway in 2004 as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, after making his Broadway debut as Mark in Rent in 2002.

After a long time away, he admits that he is "probably not" ready for the grueling 8 show-a-week schedule. "It's going to be a good challenge," Fatone added. He went on to say that he will have 10 days of rehearsal before jumping into the role in January. Fatone will play a limited 9-week engagement in the show through March 16, 2025, taking over the role from Paulo Szot. Watch the full interview now!

The Broadway company of & Juliet includes Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet,' Alison Luff as ‘Anne,' Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,' Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,' Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,' and Jeannette Bayardelle ‘Angélique.' Nathan Levy will join the company as ‘François' on November 19.

Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D'Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show's third year on Broadway.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek” and features an iconic playlist of pop songs, including the #1 *NSYNC hit, “It's Gonna Be Me,” plus songs from Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Bon Jovi, Ariana Grande and many more.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design), Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director, Co-Orchestrations and Arrangements), and Haley Bennett (Associate Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd, and Eva Price, with Lukasz Gottwald; 42nd.club; Independent Presenters Network; Jack Lane; Library Company; Shellback; Shivhans Pictures; Sing Out, Louise!; Kim Szarzynski; Taylor/Riegler; Tenenbaum/Keyes; Barry Weiss; and John Gore Organization.

This fall, the first North American tour of & Juliet kicked off in Baltimore, Maryland, and will stop in more than 30 US cities in the next year. The North American tour joins the UK Tour (which began in July 2024), and an upcoming German production opening later this month, in addition to the Broadway production. By Spring 2025, the musical will have played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.