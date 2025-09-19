Video: Jinkx Monsoon on Inspiring Young Performers and Starring in OH, MARY!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, Broadway star Jinkx Monsoon stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss Cole Escola's hit play, Oh, Mary! Monsoon is currently starring in the production as Mary Todd Lincoln through September 28, but knew that she wanted to be involved since seeing the show during its off-Broadway run.

"I told Cole that night...'I want you to do everything you can with this. Take it everywhere, win all the awards, and only then, give me a call because I would love to have a whack at it!'" she recalled saying.

A Drag Race winner, Monsoon also shared how meaningful it was to have RuPaul visit the show during a recent performance. "I got to work with David Hyde Pierce recently. John Cameron Mitchell's a friend. And RuPaul seeing the show last night, these are people who, as a young person, I saw them and thought, 'Okay, it's possible for someone like me to do a lot, right?'"

She added, "It's all very cyclical because Ru inspired me to even be here right now. And then I get to go out to the stage door and I meet young people who literally say, 'Seeing you on Broadway makes it feel like it's possible for me." Check out the full interview now.

Monsoon is currently starring the show alongside Oscar and Emmy Award nominee Kumail Nanjiani, 2025 Emmy Award nominee Michael Urie, and Jenn Harris for performances through September 28 at the historic Lyceum Theatre. It was previously announced that Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski will take over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln for a limited eight-week engagement beginning October 14.

Later this year, Jinkx Monsoon is once again teaming up with BenDeLaCreme for their internationally acclaimed, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show (BenDeLaCreme Presents). Directed, produced, and written by BenDeLaCreme, this year’s show will tour 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada from November 12 - December 30 in major theaters. Learn more here.