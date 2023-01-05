Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Jimmy Fallon Joins The Cast Of ALMOST FAMOUS At Curtain Call

Before Jimmy Fallon was the host of The Tonight Show, he was hotshot manager Dennis Hope in Cameron Crowe's classic film, Almost Famous.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Tonight, the cast of the Broadway adaptation of the hit film welcomed Fallon, on stage for the show's curtain call. Check out video of Jimmy rocking out with the cast of Almost Famous the Musical here:

See Jimmy in "Almost Famous" here:

The show will play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W. 45th St.)

Almost Famous will have played 30 preview performances and 77 performances through January 8, 2023. Check out what the critcis had to say on opening night.

In a statement the producers said, "Almost Famous, like the music it celebrates, will endure. We look forward to the release of the cast recording on March 17, and to the many productions in communities across the country and world, for years to come."

Almost Famous features music and co-lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and Casey Likes. The company also includes Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters and Matthew C. Yee.




