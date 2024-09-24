Video: Jessica Vosk Sings From SIX THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jessica Vosk recently took to the concert stage with a cover of a popular ballad from Broadway's pop phenomenon SIX the Musical!

Check out her performance of 'Heart of Stone," below!

Jessica Vosk is a singer and actress known for roles on the musical theater and concert stage, including Wicked the Musical.

Jessica recently starred in regional productions of Waitress and Beaches the Musical. She starred as the Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center. She also created the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Before that, Vosk finished an acclaimed run as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, having played the role for two years.

Vosk starred in New York City Ballet’s Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in West Side Story with the San Francisco Symphony; the recording of the concert was nominated for a Grammy. Her debut, Billboard-charting solo album Wild and Free was released in 2018 and was followed by 2020’s A Very Coco Christmas. Vosk made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled “My Golden Age.”