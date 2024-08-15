Video: Jeanna de Waal Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' from ANYTHING GOES at The Muny

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Go into the rehearsal studio with Jeanna de Waal (Reno Sweeney) as she performs a selection from “I Get a Kick Out of You" with accompanist Zach Neumann at The Muny!

The full company includes Jeanna de Waal (Reno Sweeney), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Billy Crocker), Kevin Chamberlin (Moonface Martin), George Abud (Lord Evelyn Oakleigh), Kimberly Immanuel (Hope Harcourt), Adrianna Hicks (Erma), Ann Harada (Mrs. Evangeline Harcourt), Lara Teeter (Elisha J. Whitney), Eric Jordan Young (Captain), Danny Gardner (Ship’s Purser), Spencer Jones (Spit), Joe Capstick (Dippy), Colin Bradbury, Kristen Grace Brown, Lamont Brown, Alaman Diadhiou, C.K. Edwards, Marjorie Failoni, Kaitlyn Frank, Michael Harp, Candice Hatakeyama, Danielle Jackman, Madison Hilligoss, Ryan Lambert, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Nathaniel Mahone, John Manzari, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Alex Hayden Miller, Cole Newburg and Bethany Ann Tesarck. The company will be joined by the Muny Teen Youth Ensemble.

The creative team for Anything Goes is led by Director Marcia Milgrom Dodge, with Choreographer Jared Grimes and Music Director/Conductor Ben Whiteley.

The design and production teams include Associate Choreographer Madison Hilligoss, Assistant Choreographer Ian Klein, Scenic Designer Edward E. Haynes Jr., Costume Designer Tristan Raines, Lighting Designer Rob Denton, Co-sound Designers John Shivers and David Patridge, Video Designer Kylee Loera, Wig Designer Kelley Jordan and Production Stage Manager Kelsey Tippins.

