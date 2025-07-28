Video: Jean Smart Signs As 'Deborah Vance' for Fan Tattoo at CALL ME IZZY Stage Door

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



While greeting fans outside the stage door of her Broadway show Call Me Izzy, Jean Smart left her mark on one lucky fan, by request. In a now-viral Instagram video posted Friday, a fan asked the Emmy-winning actress to sign her arm with the full name “Deborah Vance” explaining that she planned to get it permanently inked as a tattoo.

“You’re gonna what?” Smart responded with astonishment. “Are you serious?”

When the fan assured her it was no joke, Smart hesitated, worried she might mess up the signature. But the admirer quickly reminded her, “Deborah Vance doesn’t mess up.”

“That’s true,” Smart quipped, flashing a smile. “Thank you for reminding me.”

Smart then stood up and signed the fan’s arm. The video ends with a photo of the completed tattoo, now immortalized on the admirer’s skin.

Smart is currently starring in Call Me Izzy, marking her return to the stage. She is also nominated once again for an Emmy Award this September for her acclaimed performance in Hacks, having already won three times for her portrayal of the fearless Vegas comic.