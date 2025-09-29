Video: Jane Krakowski Talks 'Honor' of Taking Over as Mary Todd Lincoln in OH, MARY!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jane Krakowski will be back on Broadway next month, taking over as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! On Monday, the Tony Award winner visited TODAY to discuss the role and preview her return to Broadway in the hit play.

As the fifth person to play the iconic part, Krakowski says she is still finding a way to put her own "stamp" on Mary Todd Lincoln, but credits the strength of the writing ahead of rehearsals. "Actually working on the show, you realize how well written the show is," she explained. "The structure is all there and the high level of comedy is all there. Cole Escola has really written a genius script and I am honored to be the fifth Mary..."

Watch the full interview, where she also looks back at the early days of her theater career in Starlight Express, and talks about her hilariously honest bio as seen in the program for last year's SHIT. MEET. FAN.

In Oh, Mary!, Krakowski joins an esteemed group of actors to play ‘Mary,’ including Jinkx Monsoon, Emmy Nominee Tituss Burgess, Emmy Nominee Betty Gilpin, and the Tony Award-winning original star and playwright, Cole Escola. Krakowski will play the role in a limited eight-week engagement from October 14 to December 7.

Directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.