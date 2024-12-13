SHIT. MEET. FAN. Star Jane Krakowski Celebrates Missed Career Opportunities In Joke Bio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Star Jane Krakowski is celebrating missed career opportunities in her program bio for Shit. Meet. Fan., the new play from Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara now playing at MCC Theater.

In her joke bio, Krakowski highlights the role she missed out on, rejected pilots, the joy of earning a washer and dryer in New York City, and her private elevator aspirations.

Krakowski also sends a loving shout out to friend and beloved actor Gavin Creel, to whom she lovingly dedicates her performance in the play.

"Jane Krakowski (EVE) is an award-winning actress on stage and television and has been in only one movie that made any money at the box office. Jane has lost roles to many actresses she admires and wonders how Nicole Kidman can star in so many projects in one year. Broadway roles she wishes she had gotten, didn’t say no to or could’ve made work: Les Miserables, Ragtime, Pajama Game, Anything Goes, Xanadu, Boing Boing. Television pilots she made that never got picked up: Taste (CBS), Sex, Power, Love and Politics (CBS), Dead Boss (FOX). Jane felt she finally made it when she got a washer and dryer in her apartment and now strives to have an elevator that locks off on her floor. Jane wishes Meryl Streep didn’t come to television. Please Google or Wiki her for all else. Please don’t Google “Jane Krakowski feet” because that gets more hits than she’s comfortable with and remember she never dated nor ever even met the Pillow Guy. Jane is thankful to the entire MCC team for making this show happen each night and lovingly dedicates her performance to the memory of Gavin Creel."

Death Becomes Her star Megan Hilty also recently debuted a tongue-in-cheek bio as part of the new musical's program which, as it turns out, isn't hers at all.

"So it's a real big swing that I've taken here," the performer admitted. Rather than using her own bio, she utilized Meryl Streep's in a word-for-word copy from the acting legend's Wikipedia page. Streep played her character in the original film.