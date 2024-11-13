Video: James Monroe Iglehart Performs 'A Wonderful World' on THE VIEW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



James Monroe Iglehart, current star of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, visited The View on Wednesday in honor of Whoopi Goldberg's birthday. On the show, he talked about playing the role of the legendary musician before serenading The View co-host with a rendition of A Wonderful World.

On playing the trumpet and channeling Armstrong's recognizable voice, Iglehart says "It was a very interesting process...I learned to play [the trumpet] to look like I'm playing onstage. As far as the voice was concerned...I've studied for this role more than I've studied for any other role in the world," revealed the performer. Watch his interview and performance now!

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical opened on Broadway on November 11 at Studio 54. The show stars Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Louis Armstrong. Playing the roles of Armstrong’s four wives are Darlesia Cearcy as Lucille Wilson, Kim Exum as Alpha Smith, Dionne Figgins as Daisy Parker, and Jennie Harney-Fleming as Lil Hardin.

The 26-member cast includes Trista Dollison as Standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith and Lucille Wilson; DeWitt Fleming Jr. as Fate Marable/Lincoln Perry; Jason Forbach as Crooner & Others; Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver; and Jimmy Smagula as Joe Glaser. Award-winning Broadway actor James T. Lane will portray Armstrong on Wednesday evenings and Thursday matinees.

A Wonderful World features a book by Aurin Squire, and was co-conceived by Andrew Delaplaine and Christopher Renshaw. Renshaw also serves as Director of the production with James Monroe Iglehart and Christina Sajous as co-directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Rickey Tripp. Tap Choreography is by DeWitt Fleming Jr.