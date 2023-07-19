Video: & JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY!

How much do you know about the music of Max Martin?

By: Jul. 19, 2023

& Juliet
& Juliet was the star of the show in an all new category on last night's episode of Jeopardy! The category was called "The Music of Max Martin" and included clues about songs in the musical, coupled with clips.

How many can you guess correctly? Check out the video below!

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. 

The current cast includes Stark Sands as 'Shakespeare', Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway’ (no, not that one–the wife of William Shakespeare), Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Melanie La Barrie as ‘Angelique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Brandon Antonio, Michael Iván Carrier, Nico DeJesusNicholas EdwardsVirgil Gadson, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin HwangMegan KaneAlaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. MaldonadoJoe MoellerBrittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Kim Onah, Veronica OtimJasmine RafaelMatt RaffyTiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding  (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Orchestrations and Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.

& Juliet had its World Premiere in September 2019 at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London’s West End, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards before playing its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in March 2023. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences, before heading to Broadway, where it has again broken box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds. An Australian production of & Juliet premiered in February 2023 at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre and, this September, will make its Asian premiere in Singapore. The show will launch a North American Tour in 2024.  





