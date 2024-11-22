Video: JC Chasez Performs Encore at & JULIET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



& Juliet hosted a special sing-along performance on Thursday, November 21 at 7 pm, hosted by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-producer and *NSYNC star JC Chasez. Check out footage from the encore, featuring Chasez singing 'Tearin Up My Heart here!

& Juliet, which officially opened on Broadway on November 17, 2022, celebrated its second anniversary by inviting fans to sing along with musical comedy’s score of Max Martin hits, including NSYNC’s favorite "It’s Gonna Be Me.”

Chasez recently released his first major musical theater recording project, a concept album titled Playing with Fire, alongside collaborator Jimmy Harry and in partnership with Center Stage Records.

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ and Jeannette Bayardelle as 'Angélique.’ Nathan Levy will join the company as ‘François’ on November 19. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show’s third year on Broadway. As previously announced, NSYNC’s Joey Fatone will join the company as ‘Lance’ on January 21, 2025.