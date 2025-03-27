Video: Inside the Sitzprobe For Broadway-Bound REGENCY GIRLS Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Take a peek inside the sitzprobe for the new Broadway-bound musical Regency Girls. The video takes viewers inside the rehearsal that brings together the cast and orchestra for the first time. Don't miss this Broadway-bound world premiere new musical comedy running April 2 - May 4, 2025.

The cast includes Isabelle McCalla, Krystina Alabado, Kate Rockwell, Ryann Redmond, Nik Walker, Gabe Gibbs, Janine LaManna, Sav Souza, Benjamin Howes, Kyla Stone, Marissa Rosen, Amy Jo Jackson, Ariella Kvashny, Ellis Dawson, Laura Leo Kelly, Jacob Caltrider, David Engel, Joel Acosta, Sophia LaRosh, and Wesley Carpenter.

Regency Girls is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Broadway’s Spamalot, The Old Globe’s Cabaret), and features a book by Emmy-winning writers Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan (“Seinfeld,” “Scrubs,” “Veep”), music by three-time Emmy-nominated composer Curtis Moore (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), and lyrics by two-time Tony and Grammy nominee Amanda Green (Mr. Saturday Night, Hands On A Hardbody, Bring It On: The Musical).