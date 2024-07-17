Video: In Rehearsals for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at the Muny

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Next up at The Muny is Fiddler on the Roof, the fourth show in the theatre’s 106th season, which runs July 19-25 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

It will star: Adam Heller (Tevye), Jill Abramovitz (Golde), Samantha Massell (Tzeitel), Hannah Corneau (Hodel), Emerson Glick (Chava), Clay Singer (Perchik), Andrew Alstat (Fyedka), Max Chernin (Motel), Jeremy Radin (Lazar Wolf, u/s Tevye), Cheryl Stern (Yente), James A. Butz (Constable), Max Chucker (The Fiddler), Bob Amaral (Rabbi), Ben Rosenbach (Mendel), Price Waldman (Mordcha), David Perlman (Avram), Jerry Vogel (Nachum), Ellie Schwartz (Shprintze) and Zoe Klevorn (Bielke). Members of the ensemble and swings: Ze’ev Barmor, Jonathan Bryant, Michael Bullard, Derek Ege, Mathew Fedorek, Blair Goldberg, Susan J. Jacks, Michał Kołaczkowski, Barrie Kreinik, Erica Mansfield, Nick Nazzaro, Nick Raynor, Caitlin Stebelman, Zoe Vonder Haar and Annie Zigman. The company will be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen Youth Ensemble.

The show’s creative team is led by Director Rob Ruggiero, with original choreography by Jerome Robbins, adapted for the Muny stage by Parker Esse. Darryl Archibald is the music director/conductor.

The design and production teams include Associate Choreographer Erica Mansfield, Dialect & Cultural Coach Barrie Kreinik, Scenic Designer Tijana Bjelajac, Costume Designer Alejo Vietti, Lighting Designer John Lasiter, Co-sound Designers John Shivers and David Patridge, Video Designer Kevan Loney, Wig Designer Tommy Kurzman and Production Stage Manager Nancy Uffner.