Video: Imelda Staunton Gives Curtain Call Speech at HELLO, DOLLY! Closing Night in London

Hello, Dolly!, led by multi-Olivier and BAFTA Award-winning Imelda Staunton as meddlesome socialite turned matchmaker Dolly Levi, concluded its run at the The London Palladium last night. Watch Staunton's closing night curtain call speech below!

The production also stared: Andy Nyman as Horace Vandergelder, Jenna Russell as Irene Molloy, Tyrone Huntley as Barnaby Tucker, Harry Hepple as Cornelius Hackl, and Emily Lane as Minnie Fay, with Leo Abad, Craig Armstrong, Lindsay Atherton, Gemma Atkins, Alan Bradshaw, Jabari Braham, Kevin Brewis, Jenni Bowden, Daisy Boyles, Samara Casteallo, Olly Christopher, Brendan Cull, Hayley Diamond, Jacqueline Hughes, Ashlee Irish, Jodie Jacobs, Shirley Jameson, Paul Kemble, Emily Langham, Michael Lin, Amira Matthews, Laura Medforth, Matt Overfield, Tom Partridge, Wendy-Lee Purdy, Edwin Ray, Phil Snowden, Kraig Thornber, Gavin Wilkinson and Liam Wrate.

With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles, Mack and Mabel, Mame) and book by Michael Stewart (42nd Street, Mack and Mabel, Barnum), Hello, Dolly! is one of the most iconic musicals of all time. Jerry Herman’s timeless score includes ‘Put On Your Sunday Clothes’, ‘Ribbons Down My Back’, ‘Before the Parade Passes By’, ‘Elegance’, ‘It Only Takes a Moment’ and of course, ‘Hello, Dolly!’.

The production reunited Imelda with director Dominic Cooke, following their spectacular, critically acclaimed production of Stephen Sondheim’s Follies at The National Theatre.

Hello, Dolly! is produced by Michael Harrison, Gavin Kalin, Aaron Glick, Creative Partners Productions, Jonathan Church Theatre Productions, Crossroads Live and Jake Hine.