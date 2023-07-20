Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them

The touring cast of "Into The Woods" recently took to the red carpet in Los Angeles, where they shared what the work of the legendary Stephen Sondheim means to them. Check out the video below!

Into The Woods plays the Ahmanson Theatre until July 30th.

The Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning triumph, "Into the Woods" stars Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker's Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker and Gavin Creel as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf reprising their Broadway roles.

"Into the Woods," which became the first Broadway hit of the 2022/2023 season after its sold-out run at New York City Center Encores!, is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music supervision by Rob Berman and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The company also includes Cole Thompson as Jack, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, David Patrick Kelly as The Narrator, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, Jim Stanek as the Steward, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel.



