Video: Hulu Releases New Trailer for ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season 4

Hulu has just released a new trailer for the fourth season of the hit comedy series, Only Murders in the Building.

In the new season, the characters will spend some time in Los Angeles as this in-universe movie based on the podcast is being developed. At the same time, they attempt to uncover the apparent murder of Sazz Pataki, played by Jane Lynch, who was found dead in the finale of the third season.

Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building will see plenty of familiar faces including the trio (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez), Meryl Streep, Jane Lynch, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Da'vine Joy Randolph. New cast members include include Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Richard Kind, and more.

The season will be released on August 27 on Hulu.

About Only Murders in the Building

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel suspect murder and must employ their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years.

In Season 3 of the show, the characters produced a Broadway musical. Directed by Short's Oliver Putnum, the in-universe production featured new songs by the likes of Broadway alums Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and Sara Bareilles.