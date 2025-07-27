 tracking pixel
Video: How Well Does Montego Glover Remember Her Old Lines?

Glover is currently starring in Gypsy on Broadway.

We know her as Felicia, Fantine, the Witch, and more- but how well does Montego Glover know those characters? We're putting her to the test in the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Line Please! In this video, watch as she tries to guess which shows she said each of these lines...

You can catch Glover on Broadway in Gypsy through Sunday, August 10, 2025.

Montego Glover is a Tony Award nominee, two-time Drama Desk Award winner, Outer Critics’ Circle Award winner and honoree, and Drama League Award nominee. Her Broadway credits include: Memphis, Les Miserables (Fantine), It Shoulda Been You (Annie), The Color Purple (Celie & Nettie), Hamilton (Angelica, Chicago Company) and the 2022/23 Revival of Into The Woods as The Witch. Oﬀ Broadway: The Royale (Lincoln Center Theater, Drama Desk Award), All The Natalie Portmans (MCC, OCC Honor). Television/film: “The Blacklist”, “Inventing Anna”, “Bull”, “Evil”, “Black Box”, “The Following”, “Hostages”, “Smash”, “The Good Wife”, “White Collar”, “Golden Boy”, “Law & Order”, “Made In Jersey”, and Every Little Secret (indie). Learn more about her new gig here!



