Video: How Well Does Gavin Lee Remember His Old Lines?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



We know him as Squidward, Bert, Scar, and more- but how well does Gavin Lee know those characters? We're putting him to the test in the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Line Please! In this video, watch as he tries to guess which shows he said each of these lines...

You can catch Lee on Broadway in The Lion King at the Minskoff Theatre. Learn more abut his new gig!

The Lion King is Gavin’s third Disney production. He originated the role of Bert in the West End and Broadway productions of Mary Poppins (for which he was Olivier and Tony Award-nominated as well as winning a Drama Desk and Theatre World Award). He also played Lumière in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the London Palladium. Gavin has just finished performing alongside Bernadette Peters in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends in London’s West End and on Broadway. Before this he could be seen performing the role of Thenadier in the first world arena tour of Les Miserables, a role he previously played on Broadway. He originated the role of Squidward Q. Tentacles in SpongeBob SquarePants (where he received a Tony Award nomination and won the Drama Desk Award). While in NYC, Gavin has also appeared at Carnegie Hall in Show Boat, at Madison Square Garden as The Grinch in How the Grinch Stole Christmas and in the world premiere of Holiday Inn at Goodspeed Opera House. His other London credits include leading roles in Top Hat, Crazy For You, Peggy Sue Got Married, A Saint She Ain’t. Also Me and My Girl, Over My Shoulder, Oklahoma! and Contact. His regional theatre credits include Singin’ in the Rain, Snoopy!, Noel Coward’s Masterpieces, Of Thee I Sing, Saturday Night, Alan Ayckbourn’s Whenever and Chicago