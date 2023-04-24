Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Video: How CAMELOT's Andrew Burnap Is Taking on This Season's Most Legendary Role

Camelot is running on Broadway at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Just a year and a half ago, Andrew Burnap was accepting a Tony Award for his Broadway debut performance in The Inheritance. This season, he's back in a show that is perhaps even more epic than the last.

Andrew is starring as King Arthur in Lincoln Center Theatre's new revival of Camelot. "When I first found out about the revival, I didn't know Camelot at all," Andrew told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "But I saw the creative team, and before I even researched it or read a lick of it I realized that I would be such an idiot to say no Aaron Sorkin, Bart Sher, Lincoln Center, Lerner and Loewe... it's a dream team. Then I found out that they were interested in Phillipa Soo and Jordan Donica... then reading the script was just the icing on the cake. It became a pinch-me process."

His role in this beloved classic is a big one, described by Ridge as the "musical King Lear".

"The last play that I did, [The Inheritance], almost killed me. It was a seven-hour epic and I thought this one would be so easy compared to that... I was very wrong. It's very different in terms of what is required of me, but it's no less daunting and no less exhausting. At the end of the day, I truly leave that stage with a sense of euphoria."

Watch below as he chats more about his Arthur, working with the Camelot cast and creative team, and so much more!







