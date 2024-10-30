News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Highlights from DRAG: THE MUSICAL At New World Stages

The original musical is now on sale through March 2025.

By: Oct. 30, 2024
Drag: The Musical Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $48
Cast
Photos
Videos
Video: Highlights from DRAG: THE MUSICAL At New World Stages Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The acclaimed new musical extravaganza, Drag: The Musical, is running now! Check out the latest trailer for the show and see the fabulous cast in action! Watch the video!

LATEST NEWS

Video: Shaina Taub Talks SUFFS and Shares Why RAGTIME is Her Favorite Musical
Photos: WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN Raises Money for the Harris Victory Fund
Video: RAGTIME at New York City Center
Photos: Manhattan Theatre Club's EUREKA DAY Cast Meets the Press

Written by superstar Alaska Thunderf*ck alongside multi-platinum songwriter Tomas Costanza and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon, and directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, the original musical is now on sale through March 2025.

In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip-synching allowed. 





Videos