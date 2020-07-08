VIDEO: Listen to Act 1 of HAMILTON, Acted Out by The Muppets

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Voice actor and comedian Ricky Downes III has recorded all of Act I of Hamilton... in the voices of all The Muppets!

Downes tweeted at Lin-Manuel Miranda and Kermit The Frog:

"I was so inspired by @HamiltonMusical on Disney+ I recorded Act 1 as all of The Muppets. You BOTH are truly the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational AND non-stop!"

Check out the video below!

Hey @Lin_Manuel and @KermitTheFrog , I was so inspired by @HamiltonMusical on Disney+ I recorded Act 1 as all of The Muppets.

You BOTH are truly the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational AND non-stop!

#Hamilton #HamiltonFilm https://t.co/HgVMNF4bf6 - Ricky Downes III (@RickyDownesIII) July 7, 2020

