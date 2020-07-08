Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Listen to Act 1 of HAMILTON, Acted Out by The Muppets

Article Pixel Jul. 8, 2020  

Voice actor and comedian Ricky Downes III has recorded all of Act I of Hamilton... in the voices of all The Muppets!

Downes tweeted at Lin-Manuel Miranda and Kermit The Frog:

"I was so inspired by @HamiltonMusical on Disney+ I recorded Act 1 as all of The Muppets. You BOTH are truly the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational AND non-stop!"

Check out the video below!


