VIDEO: Listen to Act 1 of HAMILTON, Acted Out by The Muppets
Voice actor and comedian Ricky Downes III has recorded all of Act I of Hamilton... in the voices of all The Muppets!
Downes tweeted at Lin-Manuel Miranda and Kermit The Frog:
"I was so inspired by @HamiltonMusical on Disney+ I recorded Act 1 as all of The Muppets. You BOTH are truly the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational AND non-stop!"
Check out the video below!
Hey @Lin_Manuel and @KermitTheFrog , I was so inspired by @HamiltonMusical on Disney+ I recorded Act 1 as all of The Muppets.- Ricky Downes III (@RickyDownesIII) July 7, 2020
You BOTH are truly the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational AND non-stop!
#Hamilton #HamiltonFilm https://t.co/HgVMNF4bf6
