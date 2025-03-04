Video: Hear the Encores! Orchestra Rehearse LOVE LIFE at New York City Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first listen to The Encores! Orchestra rehearsing the music of Kurt Weill’s Love Life, which has not been heard in New York for over 75 years. Love Life’s original Broadway production never recorded a cast recording, which makes the sounds of the 29-piece Encores! Orchestra all the more special.

Watch in the new video as Guest Music Director Rob Berman leads the Orchestra and dives into what makes Weill’s music so remarkable and exciting to bring back to life. Love Life was originally scheduled as part of the 2020 Encores! series but the performances were cancelled as a result of the pandemic shutdown. Love Life will run at New York City Center from March 26 through 30.

Brian Stokes Mitchell stars in the role of Sam Cooper, joining his other 2020 cast members Kate Baldwin (Susan Cooper), John Edwards (Hobo), Sara Jean Ford (Miss Ideal Man), and Clarke Thorell (Mr. Cynic). Also joining the cast are Andrea Rosa Guzman as Elizabeth Cooper and Christopher Jordan as Johnny Cooper.

The ensemble is Kate Bailey, Jordan Barrow, Adam Bashian, Kerry Conte, John Harmon Cooper, Daniel Everidge, Nicole Fernandez-Coffaro, Ta’Nika Gibson, Joseph Ryan Harrington, Mary Illes, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Esther Lee, Cory Lingner, Cameron Loyal, Renni Anthony Magee, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Kristin Piro, Nathan Andrew Riley, Heath Saunders, Daniel Schwait, Allyson Tucker, Nicholas Ward, and Minami Yusui.