Video: Hear the Encores! Orchestra Rehearse LOVE LIFE at New York City Center

Love Life will run at New York City Center from March 26 through 30.

By: Mar. 04, 2025
Get a first listen to The Encores! Orchestra rehearsing the music of Kurt Weill’s Love Life, which has not been heard in New York for over 75 years. Love Life’s original Broadway production never recorded a cast recording, which makes the sounds of the 29-piece Encores! Orchestra all the more special.

Watch in the new video as Guest Music Director Rob Berman leads the Orchestra and dives into what makes Weill’s music so remarkable and exciting to bring back to life. Love Life was originally scheduled as part of the 2020 Encores! series but the performances were cancelled as a result of the pandemic shutdown. Love Life will run at New York City Center from March 26 through 30.

Brian Stokes Mitchell stars in the role of Sam Cooper, joining his other 2020 cast members Kate Baldwin (Susan Cooper), John Edwards (Hobo), Sara Jean Ford (Miss Ideal Man), and Clarke Thorell (Mr. Cynic). Also joining the cast are Andrea Rosa Guzman as Elizabeth Cooper and Christopher Jordan as Johnny Cooper.

The ensemble is Kate BaileyJordan BarrowAdam BashianKerry ConteJohn Harmon Cooper, Daniel Everidge, Nicole Fernandez-Coffaro, Ta’Nika Gibson, Joseph Ryan Harrington, Mary IllesAndrea Jones-SojolaEsther LeeCory LingnerCameron LoyalRenni Anthony MageeRobin MasellaMichael MilkaninKristin PiroNathan Andrew RileyHeath SaundersDaniel SchwaitAllyson TuckerNicholas Ward, and Minami Yusui.

The only collaboration between Kurt Weill (music) and Alan Jay Lerner (book and lyrics), this rarely seen 1948 musical depicts a love story that takes place over 200 years of American history, seen through the eyes of a family who never ages. Love Life explores the epic and intimate aspects of a marriage through a juxtaposition of heartfelt scenes and satirical vaudeville acts and is considered to be the first concept musical, inspiring favorites such as Cabaret, Chicago, and Company. Encores! Love Life features scenic design by Ryan Howell, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Paul Miller, sound design by Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas, and illusions and magic by Skylar Fox.



