Video: Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in New WONKA Preview

Wonka hits movie theaters on December 15.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

A new promo for Wonka has been released, featuring a first listen to Timothée Chalamet singing "Pure Imagination."

While "Pure Imagination" is from the original Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory film, Neil Hannon, Simon Farnaby and Paul King have written new songs for the film. Chalamet previously revealed that he performs seven musical numbers in the film, including the film's Oscar-contender, "A World of Your Own." 

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, “Wonka” tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

The film is set to be an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor.

Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane (“The Day Shall Come”), Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key (“The Prom,” “Schmigadoon”), Paterson Joseph (“Vigil,” “Noughts + Crosses”), Matt Lucas (“Paddington,” “Little Britain”), Mathew Baynton (“The Wrong Mans,” “Ghosts”), Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water,” the “Paddington” films, “Spencer”), Rowan Atkinson (the “Johnny English” and “Mr. Bean” films, “Love Actually”), Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”), with Oscar winner Olivia Colman (“The Favourite,” “The Lost Daughter”) and Hugh Grant (“Paddington 2,” “A Very English Scandal”).

The film also stars Natasha Rothwell (“White Lotus,” “Insecure”), Rich Fulcher (“Marriage Story,” “Disenchantment”), Rakhee Thakrar (“Sex Education,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral”), Tom Davis (“Paddington 2,” “King Gary”) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (“Paddington 2,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Mary Poppins Returns”). 

Watch the new promo here:






